Niagara Falls Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Upcoming Total Eclipse

Niagara Falls in Ontaria, Canada has declared a state of emergency ahead of the total soalr eclipse on April 8 as around a million people are expected to gather in the area to witness the celestial event.

The National Geographic has listed the falls as one of the best places to watch the eclipse, a phenomena not seen in the area since 1979.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Gateway Pundit reports: In a press release, Niagra Regional Chair Jim Bradley said he issued a state of emergency “out of an abundance of caution.”

Bradley continued in the press release, “Declaring a State of Emergency under the EMCPA strengthens the tools the Region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise.”

Ontario Mayor Jim Diodati is expecting the Canadian side of Niagra Falls to receive over one million visitors on the day the eclipse is set to occur, which is the main reason why Niagra officials decided to issue a state of emergency a week in advance before the solar eclipse is set to occur.