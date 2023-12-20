California Approves Bill Gates Plan To Make Residents Drink Their Own Feces

California lawmakers have approved a new Bill Gates scheme to force residents to drink their own feces by dumping sewage back into the drinking water supply.

“The California State Water Resources Control Board voted to approve regulations that would streamline ‘direct potable reuse’ (DPR) — a method by which purified wastewater is released right into a public water system or just upstream from a treatment plant,” The Hill reports.

“California approves treated potty water for drinking water. 21st century green hell, here we come!” Steve Milloy wrote on X.

100percentfedup.com reports: More from The Hill:

“We’ve been working on these regulations for over 10 years now, making sure that it’s absolutely protective of public health,” Darrin Polhemus, deputy director of the board’s division of drinking water, said at the Tuesday hearing. This will also hardly be the first instance of repurposing sewage in California. Utilities in the Golden State and around the country have long practiced “indirect potable reuse,” the injection of treated wastewater into environmental buffers — such as groundwater aquifers or lakes — before its discharge into a public system. Unlike indirect potable reuse, however, DPR does not use an underground aquifer or any type of environmental storage barrier. Instead, the process involves either sending purified wastewater directly into a treatment plant or first blending it with other water sources — a milder alternative known as “raw water augmentation” — prior to doing so.

“California’s new rules would let — but not require — water agencies take wastewater, treat it, and then put it right back into the drinking water system. California would be just the second state to allow this, following Colorado,” the Associated Press noted.

AP reports: