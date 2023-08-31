California Awards Grant To Nonprofit That Encourages Kids To Identify As ‘Foxgender’

California governor Gavin Newsom is funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into a nonprofit group that promotes “neogenders” like ‘foxgender’ and ‘autismgender’.

The state has awarded a nine-year grant to the group that encourages students to identify as a wide variety of bizarre genders.

It also teaches school districts how to hide the pupils new ‘pronouns’ from their parents and facilitates secret gender transitions for students across the country.

According to an investigation from the watchdog group OpenTheBooks, the California Department of Public Health has awarded $2.3 million to a nonprofit called Gender Spectrum for activities such as developing “concrete strategies for applying the lens of gender diversity to school practices.

The DailyWire reports: The grant is intended for Gender Spectrum to conduct a “rigorous evaluation” of whether its own programs work.

Among those programs is the development of a six-page form for students to submit school districts their pronouns and whether school staff needs to hide their use of those pronouns from their parents.

“It’s not always the case that caregivers are supportive of their child’s gender, their gender journey, in that case, if parents are not supportive or if the child is not out, that’s not necessarily someone who will be part of the gender support team,” said Director of Training Carla Pena at the group’s annual Gender Spectrum Family Conference last year.

Naomi Cruz, the group’s manager of family and educational programming, gave a presentation at the conference called “Intro to Neoidentities and Neopronouns.” The presentation said pronouns may “describe gender as a personal, aesthetic, synesthetic, or head-space oriented experience.” They include “noun genders” like “foxgender, moongender, and rockgender,” and even “emojiself pronouns,” such as “:)self.”

Cruz said “foxself” describes someone who identifies with “aspects of a fox, whether that’s their appearance, their personality, or how they’re viewed in society.”

“Our youth are becoming more and more independent regarding their self expression. Instead of trying to fit into premade boxes, they’re using their unique identities and forms of expression to create terminology to describe themselves,” the presentation said.

The presentation said that youth are on a “gender journey” and their genders will likely change over time, but that parents should “affirm” those identities — unless, of course, those identifies appropriate a “racial, ethnic, religious or disability group they are not part of.”

In that case, parents should say, “I understand that this term means something to you, but perhaps we can create another term or another pronoun that also has a meaning to you, but isn’t specific to a certain racial, ethnic, or other group where there are closed identities and pronouns.”

It is unclear why youth do not have to gain permission from foxes before appropriating them.

Though Gender Spectrum wants to push its programs on children across the country, it appears to have taken down its website after it attracted attention.

California previously awarded $1.1 million to the group for a “pilot project” between 2017 and 2022, before extending it to 2026, and doubling the fee, last year, OpenTheBooks found.

“As a result of our work, students who fall all along the gender spectrum will see their experience recognized and affirmed in their school,” the initial grant application said.

The premise is that doing so would reduce mental illness among LGBTQ children. “41.5% of transgender youth have seriously considered attempting suicide,” the application said.