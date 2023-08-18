John Podesta Calls for Urgent Rollout of ‘Great Reset’ Agenda Following Maui Destruction

President Biden’s climate chief John Podesta has called for the urgent rollout of the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ agenda following the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
According to Podesta, man-made climate change is responsible for the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, and the only way to stop them is to implement the WEF’s radical set of policies.
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will “stop these disasters from getting even worse,” Podesta told reporters at the White House this week.
“We have to cut the carbon pollution that’s driving the climate crisis,” he said.
Slaynews.com reports: Podesta went on to reveal that the true purpose of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is to usher in the green agenda and has nothing to do with the economy.
“To stop these disasters from getting even worse, we have to cut the carbon pollution that’s driving the climate crisis, and that’s what the Inflation Reduction Act is all about,” Podesta told reporters.
“We’re marking the one-year anniversary of a truly transformative piece of legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever in the United States and the history of the world,” Podesta claimed.
“This law is putting us on a path to reach the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of reducing emissions by 50 to 52 percent – below 2005 levels – by 2030.”
“The Inflation Reduction Act is tackling the climate crisis with a government-enabled private sector-led approach,” he added.
At one point, the former Chief of Staff for Bill Clinton even cited a study by investment bank Credit Suisse, which itself already collapsed this year, to argue for the Biden regime’s ESG agenda.
Despite claims from Podesta and other Democrats, the Maui wildfires were not caused by climate change.
After a wet spring, invasive grasses grew longer by the summer, when they dried out.
It’s believed the genesis of the inferno was a combination of hurricane-force winds, damaged power lines, and dry grasses.
Like many wildfires, they are believed to have been started by a human ignition source.
