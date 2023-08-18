WEF Insider Admits Maui Was Deliberately Destroyed To Rebuild Hawaii As 15 Minute Cities

The fake Maui wildfires were orchestrated by the globalist elite to poison our air, water, and soil, and redistribute property into the hands of the elite, according to a World Economic Forum insider who warns that “Build back better” literally means destroying things first and then rebuilding according to New World Order plans.

The World Economic Forum is using Maui as Ground Zero to launch a devastating attack on the people, which has laid the groundwork for the rapid reconstruction of the island into 15 minute cities designed to lock down ordinary people in vast outdoor prisons from which there will be no escape.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

This evil plan has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing it play out in all its grisly details before our very eyes. WATCH:

The global elite earmarked Hawaii as the world’s first smart island and plans have been in the works for the last few years to start the rapid transformation from the island’s traditional way of life to Klaus Schwab’s 2030 vision.

But there was just one problem. The historical districts in Hawaii, which happen to be where the most desirable and expensive properties are located, are owned by locals who did not want to sell. And because they were historical towns, they could not have any new development.

It just so happens that the part of the island mainly destroyed by the so-called “wildfires” was prime real estate owned by ordinary, everyday people, located right next to lavish mega-mansions owned by including Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, and Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Julia Roberts.

WEF partners McDonalds, Burger King, and other big box stores, were also mysteriously unaffected.

How did the fire know to avoid the most expensive mansions and big box retailers?

The fire also knew how to burn in a perfect oval shape in Lāhainā, avoiding key locations. Take a look at this footage captured from a commercial flight.

Maui locals have observed that the “wildfires”, which were burning simultaneously in numerous strategic locations, did not behave in a natural way? How is this possible?

Others explained that they were winning the fight against the fires until the water was suddenly – and inexplicably – turned off. WATCH:

Directed energy weapons (DEW) were used to attack the local people, destroy their property, and force them to accept the agenda of the globalist elite.

Videos filmed by locals in Lāhainā showing the “pulse flashes”, which are a feature of directed energy weapons, are circulating online.

And if you are wondering what a clear DEW strike looks like from a distance, here is video from Chile in May this year showing a confirmed DEW strike – and according to eyewitness accounts from Maui, we are dealing with the same technology.

The mainstream media are desperate to dismiss these claims as conspiracy theories. But we now know for a fact that directed energy weapons are not conspiracy theories. They are conspiracy facts.

Now the land grab begins – and the global elite, led by WEF partners Blackrock and Vanguard, are leading the charge to acquire the land and begin building 15 minute cities.

The elite are brazen. They are not even trying to pretend this wasn’t a giant set up.

Klaus Schwab wasn’t joking when he said Hawaii was going to lead the United States into his vision of the future. The Hawaiian political elite are completely bought and paid for by international interests.

Here is your evidence that the UN and WEF are in deep with the Hawaii Governor – guiding him on what to do in order to achieve their Agenda 2030 and Global Reset agendas. WATCH:

Gov. Green represented Hawai’i at two key events at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Political Forum, the only US state leader to do so.

For those who don’t think the government would ever conspire against its own people, it’s worth brushing up on your history. In 1873 the government killed millions of buffalo to starve the native Americans so they would submit to the government and become dependent.

Some things don’t change.

Remember when World Economic Forum-aligned politicians all over the world were parroting the same line, “Build back better”?

Now we now that “Build back better” literally means destroying things first and then rebuilding according to New World Order plans.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to hold these globalist criminals accountable for their actions. But we need your help. Spread this video far and wide to help educate as many people as possible to what is really happening in the world today. Subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already. And join The People’s Voice Locals Community on Rumble for exclusive and uncensored content, and to help support the channel. We can’t do it without you.