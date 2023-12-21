California Democrats Set to BAN Trump From 2024 Ballot

California Democrats are preparing to remove President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot, following the unconstitutional Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump is disqualified from holding office because he engaged in an insurrection and therefore must be banned from the state’s ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I am prompted by the Colorado Supreme Court’s recent ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot as a Presidential Candidate due to his role in inciting an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis wrote in a letter to Sec. of State Shirley Weber on Wednesday.

BREAKING: California’s Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis, calls on the CA Secretary of State to “explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California's 2024 presidential primary ballot”, following Colorado Supreme Court ruling. pic.twitter.com/OEmZcSM7KK — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) December 20, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Kounalakis argued that unilaterally removing the voters’ right to choose their own president is about “protecting democracy.”

“This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of democracy,” she wrote.

“California must stand on the right side of history,” she continued. “The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state.”

“The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist,” she added.

Kounalakis went on to claim that the decision to remove Trump from the ballot is not about “political gamesmanship” but a “dire” matter to safeguard “democracy,” adding that “time is of the essence.”

Trump is currently polling far ahead of Joe Biden in every key battleground state and would defeat him in a hypothetical general election matchup.

This despite the fact Trump faces up to 700 years in prison over 91 federal and state criminal and civil charges in 4 indictments across 4 states brought by Democrat operative Jack Smith and the New York and Georgia Attorneys General.

Trump had warned of the Democrats’ plan to remove him from the 2024 ballot months ago.

“If this election doesn’t work, if this election is rigged and stolen, if bad things happen, our country will not survive. If Crooked Joe and the Democrats get away with removing my name from the ballot, then there will never be a free election in America again,” Trump said in November.