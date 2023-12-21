33 People You Didn’t Know Were In the WEF

Four years ago, Klaus Schwab bragged that the World Economic Forum and their globalist stakeholders were on track to have total control over the human race by the year 2030.
Part of Schwab’s master plan involved penetrating cabinets and recruiting celebrities and influencers to covertly promote the WEF agenda.
Here is a compilation of individuals who have pledged allegiance to the WEF and its globalist mission. You can explore their WEF profiles by clicking on the provided links below.
Among them are A-list Hollywood actors and superstar musicians, among other household names. All of them have huge reach and influence in the world and Klaus Schwab is using them to further his globalist message. Feel free to verify this information through the links and accompanying screenshots (in case the linked pages become inaccessible).
It’s worth noting that only individuals with dedicated pages on the WEF site are included in this list, and there are even more celebrities who have supported the WEF mission beyond those mentioned here.
Remember, you will know them by the symbols, signs and associations.
Politicians
Tulsi Gabbard – Former Democrat Congresswoman and current candidate for office. After public exposure, her image was swiftly removed from the WEF site. She can still be found on the Council of Foreign Relations site. Here she is making a pyramid sign.
Dan Crenshaw – Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is also linked to the WEF.
Javier Milei – President of Argentina
Xi Jinping – Premier of China, head of CCP
Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain
Sen. Christopher Coons, Deleware
Volodymyr Zelenskyy – President of Ukraine
Celebrities
Andrea Bocelli – classical singer
Peter Gabriel – popular musician
Ariana Huffington – media entrepreneur
Greta Thunberg – climate activist
Business
Jack Ma – co-founder of Alibaba Group
Peter Thiel – co-founder of PayPal
The great thing about the scum that are the WEF, is that they all have already lost their souls.
They savor all the time while here on earth that is still theirs, by living off the all ego-gratification they can get for having wealth and power and fame.
Their souls are dead, and their consciousness has become dark, deranged, and demonic.
Their auras are pitch black, with no light at all.
They have no light or truth in them anymore.
They sold their souls for fame, and fortune, or whatever the devil offered them that he knew they would not reject, but with great pride, jump at the chance to have for their EGOs.
Most of them have clones, their demonic consciousness, their spirit consciousness is already a part of Hell.
They are useful to Lucifer and the fallen angels of Hell: the illuminati.
These fallen angels can give them new cloned bodies, and make them look younger and better.
Their demonic spirit consciousness can be relocated to any soulless vessel.
They are no longer human beings, or creations, of or children of God.
They belong to the evil one, body, mind and spirit, for all eternity.
I pity them, they are unfortunate because they have lost everything they once had that was of any treu real value: they lost their souls.
They lost God permanently, and will never know love, or true joy, and happiness ever again.
“What does it profit a man to have all the wealth and power in the world if it is at the loss of their souls?”
They are the bidggest loser on earth.
They must serve Lucifer for eternity. While still here on earth they must do his bidding.
They will try to live for as long as they can, before they are taken down to Hell forever.
Their only purposen and value to Lucifer, is to take work for him to souls from those who still have souls.
If they fail to do that, they are disgarded, and their spirit consciouness must go down to Hell.
So they work fanantically to take many souls, for as long as possible, to be able to stay here and enjoy what they cannot ever expierience ever again, once they are sent away down to Hell for eternity.
If you want to know about any of them, that is all there is to know. They are all the same internally, souless, empty and demonic.
They exist to be instrumental in taking souls from people who still have souls, and nothing more, it is their most important life’s purpose.
Other than that they are garbage, ruined for ever, and will never be human again.
In Hell they will continue to grow more hiddious looking and evil as they devolve for all eternity into more demonic beings of the stinking and horrific abbyss of Hell. They will miss this world the most, becasue they had so much and when it is lost from them just as they becanme lost for God, they will desire that which they lost in exchange for their souls always and it will tormemt them eternally that they can never have it again, or ever have any life again.