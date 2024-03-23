Canada Rolls Out Social Credit System; Non-Compliant Citizens Will Have Bank Accounts Frozen

Canada has rolled out a new social credit score system that will see non-compliant citizens have their bank accounts frozen if their score falls below acceptable levels.

In the aftermath of the Trucker Convoy, the Trudeau regime is radicalizing the nation’s banking system to make it impossible for citizens to express their opposition to government tyranny.

Naturalnews.com reports: Proponents of the social credit score-linked banking paradigm say it will make Canadian banks more “inclusive,” allowing them to easily access user data on demand while being able to share information with one another.

A World Bank partner called Open Banking Excellence (OBE), which originated in the United Kingdom, is proudly boasting right now that it will incorporate social credit scores with people’s banking information in Canada. Canadians will likely receive digital “cash” and identification in a “convenient,” all-in-one and “inclusive” place.

“It’s about having that fairer, more inclusive, more open society,” said OBE founder Helen Child, making sure to use all the popular buzzwords to make her project sound like a dream come true for the world.

Moving towards a cashless society

Disturbingly, OBE already operates in some 40 different countries, claiming that it aims to “create exceptional platforms and content that promotes knowledge sharing, new thinking and partnerships within the industry – catalyzing the adoption of Open Finance and Data for better financial inclusion worldwide.”

Child’s use of the term “open society” is also disturbing in that this is the ideology championed by international billionaire agitator George Soros. It implies open borders, no more prisons, and out-of-control crime without punishment, all of this substantiating “progressive” changes for the world.

How forcing Canadians and others around the world to maintain high social credit scores in order to buy and sell constitutes “inclusivity” and “fairness” remains unknown. OBE officials and other proponents of the construct never really say.

“It drives financial inclusion,” is all Child will say about the scheme. “It’s democratizing data.”

What we can clearly see from all this is that Child has her eyes on all the gold her data collection scheme will add to her financial stockpile. Data of the kind her group collects in order to populate social credit scores is valuable, after all, especially as the world descends into a cashless abyss.

“There is no easier way to control the masses than to control their access to money, and their ability to buy, trade and freely move about,” warns Slay News.

The Canadian Press came right out and just said what Child is clearly thinking, explaining that one of the biggest areas of growth in the financial sector has to do with credit assessments.

“Under open banking, lenders could directly access an individual’s banking data, so they can look beyond credit scores,” the Press explained. “Consumers can also use it to build their credit scores, for example, by proving reliable rent payments.”

In other words, the goal is to assess something beyond just one’s credit score in order to determine whether he or she is worthy to participate in the new global economy that the globalists are unleashing.

Keep in mind that Canada is big on prosecuting “hate” speech. One can only imagine how people found guilty of committing “hateful” anything will be dinged on their social credit scores, disallowing their participation in anything commerce and finance related.

It happened during the Trucker Convoy and it will happen, complements of OBE and its “inclusive” financial schemes.