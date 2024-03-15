Candace Owens ‘Stakes Entire Reputation’ On Fact That ‘Brigitte Macron Is a Man’

Candace Owens has stated she is willing to stake her entire reputation on the fact that the first lady of France Brigitte Macron was born male.

The conservative pundit shared the results of her investigation into Emmanual Macron’s wife on her Daily Wire show, claiming that Macron, 70, was actually born Jean-Michel Trogneux before transitioning at age 30.

Owens, 34, said investigators have proven that Macron is actually the same person as her older brother, and claimed: ‘Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment.’

She further argued that if Brigitte really wanted to debunk the claims, she could simply release photos from the first 30 years of her life.

Owens’ claims sparked a fierce backlash in the mainstream media, prompting her to defend herself on X.

“I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man. Any journalist of publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. The implications are terrifying.

“I do not intent to let up on this story and I am calling on other journalists to look into this explosive story and report accordingly.”

The People’s Voice has been reporting on this story for years, since the former Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron completed his rise to the French presidency in 2017.

The conspiracy stems from an investigation by French magazine Faits et Documents (Facts & Documents), shortly after Macron, 46, was elected.

Owens went on to produce a ‘before-and-after photo’ used as a part of Faits et Documents investigation – one that used software to cite uncanny similarities between a photo of Brigitte’s brother and the first lady herself.