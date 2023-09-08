Catholic Priest Claims “Pope Francis Is Not the Pope”

Father James Altman who gained worlwide recognition in 2020 following his now viral video, “You cannot be Catholic and a Democrat”, has just released another video

In his latest film he claims that “Pope Francis is not the Pope”.

JoeHoft.com reports:

Father James Altman is an inspiring Roman Catholic priest who has dedicated his life to serving God and spreading the message of the Gospel. Originally from the Diocese of Marquette, Father Altman was an attorney who had a family practice in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, when he answered the call to the priesthood. Graduating from the University of St. Mary of the Lake’s Mundelein Seminary outside Chicago, Father Altman was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Jerome E. Listecki at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman on June 28, 2008.

Following ordination, his first assignment was as chaplain and teacher at Assumption High School and associate pastor at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, both in Wisconsin Rapids. He moved to Ss. Peter and Paul, Wisconsin Rapids, on March 1, 2009. One year later he was appointed the parish’s administrator and installed as pastor by Bishop Callahan on Dec. 19, 2010.

Fr. Altman gained worldwide recognition after filming the now viral video entitled, “You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat”

In 2021 Fr. Altman was put on administrative leave from his position as pastor of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin by Bishop Callahan pending the outcome of a Canon law case filed with the Vatican. Despite facing censorship from Church leaders, Father Altman remains steadfast in his commitment to the Gospel and the teachings of the Catholic Church. He has inspired many Catholics across the country to embrace a more robust and unapologetic witness to the Gospel and continues to inspire people of all faiths with his powerful message of hope, love, and redemption.

In this video, Fr. Altman states that Pope Francis (Bergolio) is not the Pope. He explains why in the video below: