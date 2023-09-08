Democrat Official Who Wanted To ‘Defund The Police’ Changes Her Tune After Being Beaten In Violent Carjacking

The Chairwoman of a Democratic group who once vowed to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department is being branded a hypocrite for thanking officers who came to her rescue after she was attacked and carjacked in broad daylight in front of her children

Shivanthi Sathanandan who is Second Vice Chairwoman for the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) and a vocal advocate for ‘defunding the police, is now calling for tougher crime laws after she reported being beaten and bloodied in the carjacking outside her home this week.

The DFL party leader described she suffered a “broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts” all over her body, alongside a dramatic photo of her bleeding from her head.

The Democrat politician went on to blame “illegal guns” for the incident before urging the justice system to address the scourge of “young people” committing crimes by holding them in custody and prosecuting them.

Sathanandan went on to thank “Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers” for coming to her aid, however many online pointed out she had previously supported “defund the police” efforts — which coincidentally may have led to the very rise in crime she now wants to be addressed.

Social media posts from 2020 show Sathanandan campaign to “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Another post showed she supported businesses being burned so long as “justice was served” for George Floyd’s death

Sathanandan also celebrated when the Minneapolis school board terminated the district’s contract with Minneapolis PD.

The Democrat city leader was criticized on social media for helping implement the very policies that had now culminated in her broad-daylight attack.

