Chinese Whistleblower Warns Chinese Spies Are Flooding the US Under Biden

A Chinese whistleblower has revealed that unprecedented numbers of Chinese spies are being allowed to pour through the southern border under Biden’s watch.

“Absolutely!” the Chinese illegal alien responded when asked if there are Chinese spies in the U.S. today.

Infowars.com reports: In an interview conducted this week in Necoclí, Colombia by reporters from Muckraker.com, the Chinese migrant, who was on his way to the US through Latin America, said that the Chinese government was interested in stealing commercial and military secrets from the US.

When asked how he knew this, the man said that he simply follows the news. The Chinese government, he claims, makes perfectly clear its intention to steal high technology, especially chips used in missile-guidance systems.

He noted that most of the Chinese government’s technological advances come through theft from the US.

As well as discussing the theft of valuable technology, the man also spoke about the Chinese government’s attitude towards America more generally, including its attitude towards American culture and the American people.

“They really just mock America. They mock everything.”

He went on: “They teach Chinese people to hate America, you know? Then those high-ranking officials of the Chinese Communist Party send their wives and children to study in America, retire here, play here, live in high-end villas, you know? They even transfer their money to America. Then in China they instruct the people to hate America…. Everything bad is attributed to America.

When asked about his motivations for making the long journey from China, through Latin America to the American border, the man said, “I want to break away from China’s authoritarian regime. There is no democracy, there is no rule of law in the country.

The scale of illegal migration from China to the US, and the threat it poses to national security, has been of growing concern in recent days.

It was revealed that more than 46,000 Chinese nationals have been apprehended by Border Control since the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year.

Apprehensions at the border are growing, with over 1,000 Chinese nationals being met by Border Patrol in a single day on Tuesday April 9. 800 of them were single males.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, “Our CBP & ICE contacts tell us a large majority of the Chinese are released into the US and are not deported or removed, as China has generally been uncooperative with accepting deportation flights.

“Mayorkas said today there has been one removal flight to China recently, and conversations with the Chinese government are ongoing in an effort to try to get them to accept more.”