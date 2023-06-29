CIA Agent Admits Hip Hop Was a Psy-Op Designed To Corrupt the Youth and Sow Division in America

John Homeston, a retired CIA agent, has admitted on National Russian Television (NTV) that hip hop was a psy-op invented by the CIA in the 1980s and the agency has directed and financed household name artists including NWA, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

The government at the time spent “big money, serious money” on this covert operation designed to “corrupt the American youth to nihilist, anti-establishment and anti-American ideologies” and “sow division” in America, he explained in a half hour interview broadcast on national television.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to support the channel and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content.

Famous songs of the iconic hip hop outfit NWA were even scripted by a team of war propagandists and psychologists of the CIA. Nihilist and anti-establishment lyrics were intended to unleash a wave of cynicism towards authorities, glamorize the use of narcotics, and entice the youth with revolutionary, counter-establishment ideas.

The retired CIA agent claims the social engineering psy-op was “extremely successful” particularly with left-leaning young Americans who, according to Homeston, have been completely brainwashed with anti-American messaging.

“We understood at the time that music was a powerful means of propaganda to reach the youth,” explained the 77-year-old man.

“Our mission was to use teenage angst to our advantage and turn Generation X into a decadent, pro-drug and anti-establishment culture that would create uprisings and further division within society. We even infiltrated mainstream radio to promote their music and reach millions of people everyday,” he admitted, visibly proud of the accomplishment.

“For many of us in the CIA, infiltrating the 1980s hip hop scene was one of the CIA’s most successful experiments of propaganda to date,” he acknowledged during the interview.

“You could say Frankenstein’s monster got up off the table and started goose-stepping.”

The retired CIA agent, who was granted a Russian residence permit in 2011, also claimed Lyor Cohen, commonly known as “the Tall Israeli who runs hip hop,” is a CIA asset… as are many of the household name artists he signed and promoted.

“When it comes to engineering culture, no-one touches Lyor Cohen,” Homeston admitted.

Lyor Cohen, also known as the Tall Israeli who runs hip hop, with some of his artists

Hip hop artists signed and promoted by Cohen include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince (the latter better known today as Will Smith), Eric B. & Rakim, EPMD, Stetsasonic, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Cohen ended up promoting rappers such as Jay-Z and Kanye West, and more recently brought Migos and Young Thug to prominence.

Some of these artists were tools of the CIA, others are fully signed-up assets, according to Homeston, who cited Jay-Z, who openly promotes his Satanic beliefs, and the first black billionaire, Dr. Dre, as CIA assets who are “untouchable” and who have both been handsomely rewarded by the elites.

And John Homeston warns the CIA haven’t stopped using hip hop to manipulate America, but they have adjusted their goals.

“In the 80s it was about division, now it is about the emasculation of males in society.”

Rapper Young Thug

The insidious plot to turn our children into proud transsexuals didn’t happen overnight. The elites have been slowly working on eroding social norms for decades, and forcing famous black men to normalize the sight of men in dresses was a part of the agenda.

A music industry executive who was present at the first meeting between CIA and music industry executives has written a confessional letter detailing exactly what went down on that fateful day.

To access the video, join the People’s Voice Locals community.

Some experts openly admit the CIA’s promotion of hip hop nihilism, including the narcotics culture surrounding the scene, pushed United States President Richard Nixon into the War on Drugs, a globalist campaign of drug prohibition based on endless foreign military intervention.

“The chaos we caused in America helped the government justify overseas wars of plunder to middle America. The country wouldn’t be where it is today without hip hop.”

Of course, the CIA was also responsible for flooding the streets with vast quantities of crack cocaine in the same period.

Investigative journalist Gary Webb exposed the story of the decade, before the mainstream media went to work on behalf of the elites and tried to distract the masses from the scandal.

He wasn’t joking about the mainstream media circling the wagons around the CIA. Take a look at this outrageous New York Times headline.

The mainstream media hasn’t changed. They are still being employed to shoot down legitimate news stories, like the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell story, and the pedophilia epidemic sweeping the world, to confuse the public and distract them from the real agenda of the elites.

But the elites were not satisfied with merely corrupting America’s youth, sowing division in society, and flooding the streets with crack cocaine. They also wanted to enrich themselves further, while separating families and driving much of the country into grinding poverty.

The CIA worked in tandem with music industry elite to create a “funnel” in which young people would be indoctrinated with brainwashing gangster rap music, introduced to a life of crime, and then delivered to the highly profitable private prison system. In order to create this “funnel”, the CIA introduced music industry owners to the private prison industry.

Once the “funnel” was in place, the system was a lock.

The global elite have been toying with humanity for centuries.

But more and more people are taking the red pill and waking up to what is really happening in the world.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing their evil agenda and reporting on the real news the mainstream media are determined to suppress. But we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, share this video, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to help support the channel and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

WATCH: