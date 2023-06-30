COVID Jabs Killed 13 Million People, Top Scientist Warns

Over 13 million people worldwide have died as a direct result of taking the mRNA Covid vaccine, a leading scientist has warned.

Top physics expert Dr. Denis Rancourt, PhD says that the COVID-19 vaccines killed one in every 2000 people vaccinated for Covid. And that number is expected to rise sharply in the coming years.

Rancourt has been studying data from countries all around the world and found that at least 13 million people died as a result of complications from the experimental vaccine.

In India alone, the Covid vaccination campaign resulted in the deaths of 3.7 million people.

Western countries have seen many more millions die, Dr. Rancourt warns.

On May 17, Dr. Rancourt testified at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) in Ontario, Canada.

Slaynews.com reports: A Twitter thread compiled by citizen researcher and journalist Ben M. features several video clips of Dr. Rancourt giving his testimony at the hearing.

Ben M. helps maintain relevant data through projects such as Mortality Watch.

During his testimony, Rancourt highlights data showing soaring excess death rates around the world.

He argues that Covid cannot be responsible for the spike in deaths as claimed by governments and health agencies.

“There’s a strong correlation to poverty, which is one of the pieces of evidence that allows you to say that this is not a virus,” Dr. Rancourt explains.

“No matter how you slice it, there’s absolutely no correlation with age, which is definitive proof that this cannot be Covid.”

“During the Covid period, all Western countries cut antibiotics prescriptions by 50 percent, so they were not treating bacterial pneumonia,” Dr. Rancourt further explained.

“The age structure of the excess mortality has changed as you move into the vaccination period.

“The peaks occur in very specific hotspots, but synchronously around the world […] that from an epidemiological standpoint is strictly impossible because the time from seeding of an infection to the sudden rise of mortality is completely uncertain.”

Rancourt goes on to explain that some nations saw simultaneous spikes in excess deaths while other nations were unaffected, suggesting that a virus was not responsible for the increases in mortality.

“The virus absolutely refused to cross these borders,” Dr. Rancourt said.

“Of course, this is absurd, a viral respiratory disease is believed to spread, and it does not need a passport, and it does not respect borders, so that’s yet another proof, that this is not a viral respiratory pandemic.

“You see, as a consequence of the vaccine rollout, there’s a higher regime of mortality.

“Same thing for each of the states in Australia.

“The large peak [in the southern U.S.] coincides with [the] vaccine equity [program].”

Dr. Rancourt would go on to reveal that injecting elderly people, who were already at a high risk of dying due to a deteriorating immune system, is what drove up the death numbers exponentially throughout the pandemic.

“Young adults are above the exponential [risk],” he further added.

“There’s a plateau of risk of dying for young adults.”

Dr. Rancourt concluded his testimony by stating that from his detailed studies of all-cause mortality in the Covid period, in combination with socio-economic and vaccine-rollout data, determined: