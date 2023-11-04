CNN Accidentally Broadcast Live Footage of Masked Woman Stuffing Ballot Box

Fact checked
November 4, 2023 Baxter Dmitry
CNN accidentally broadcast live footage a masked woman stuffing a ballot box during the 2020, as revealed by internet sleuths who have shared the footage online.

For the record, CNN did not investigate the incident, but they did go on to call the 2020 election “the most safe and secure election in history.”

And if you have any questions, you are a dangerous threat to democracy.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to ensure the security of our elections.

CNN’s news cameras caught the masked woman in Ohio stuffing a ballot box on live TV during the 2020 Presidential Election, which CNN and other corporate media outlets claim was “safe and secure” and not riddled with unprecedented levels of fraud from both government officials and paid political hacks.

CNN’s cameras were set up beside “the only ballot drop box in Cuyahoga County, Ohio” during early voting in the 2020 election, and captured a lone woman dumping a heaping handful of ballots that obviously belonged to a large group of people.

There’s at least one massive problem with this entire situation, considering that ballot harvesting is ILLEGAL in Ohio.

Watch the video below:

The reporter got totally confused!

We don’t claim election steal here but let’s not act like ballot harvesting and dumping them in drop boxes is legal.

In regards to changes that I would make to the electoral process, eliminate mail-in ballots (with very few exceptions), paper ballots only, one-day voting and voter ID strictly required.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
