Massive Oil and Gas Reserves Discovered Under Gaza – Israel Grants Development Licenses

We should know by now that when both political parties in the U.S. show bipartisan support, something deeply sinister is happening behind the scenes. We should also know that when a superpower starts using human rights as a justification for their actions, there’s always an ulterior motive. Remember Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction”?

Four years ago, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a report on “the unrealized potential of Palestinian oil and gas reserves.” The report estimates these reserves could generate “hundreds of billions of dollars” for whoever develops them. It also criticizes Israel for preventing Palestinians from developing those resources as a way to alleviate their massive poverty. You can read it here.

OKDoomer reports: It just so happens that the U.S. is now proposing an international coalition of western governments to preside over Gaza once Israel pushes its 2 million inhabitants into Egypt. There’s similar plans underway for the West Bank.

Since the war started, Israel has already awarded a dozen gas exploration licenses to six different oil companies, including BP. They’re going to explore exactly where those Palestinian oil reserves are located, off the coast.

Let’s face it, this plan comes straight out of the disaster capitalism playbook, and it hits right in the middle of a global energy crisis exacerbated by war. When it comes to geopolitics, there’s no such thing as a coincidence.

It’s not just about oil and gas, either.

As Richard Medhurst explains, there’s a wide range of economic and logistical incentives for the U.S. and Israel to depopulate Gaza, including the construction of a canal alternative to the Suez, allowing them to dominate maritime trade and giving them key military advantages. The preferred canal route runs right through the middle of Gaza. They’ve been planning this project for decades, and now they have a great moral cover story. All of this looks like a repeat of the Iraq invasion, with western countries antagonizing a rogue actor until they do something that seems to warrant an extreme response.

Likewise, the war in Ukraine has nothing to do with democracy, human rights, or even Russian aggression.

It’s about natural gas.

The U.S. and Russia have been fighting for dominance of Ukraine for at least ten years. Ukraine sits on Europe’s second-largest natural gas reserve. Russia has also exported natural gas to the EU through pipelines across Ukraine. Months after Russia’s invasion, a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Germany. Now Germany is signing 20-year deals to import liquefied natural gas from the U.S. On a side note, liquefied natural gas is “way worse than coal.”

Before all of this, Joe Biden’s son just happened to find a way onto the board at one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies.

Now do you get it?

Once you see the facts, you can’t deny it. Sure, you want to deny the facts. But then you look at world history. You look at U.S. history in particular. You come to understand that every single war we’ve ever fought was about resources or influence, or both. Even when there’s a human motive, it’s always the presence of resources and fossil fuels that tip superpowers over into violence. Why else would our leaders spend hundreds of billions of dollars on these wars, and literally no other human rights need, like hunger?

Freedom and democracy are always a cover story.