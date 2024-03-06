Confused Biden Says “I Better Not Start The Questions, I’ll Get in Trouble” As Press Shooed Away

March 6, 2024
Joe Biden
President Biden held a meeting of his Competition Council this week to announce his plans to lower costs for families who have been crushed by inflation.

Even though he doesn’t seem to know what planet he is on, the president has come to save the day for all those hardworking Americans who continue to get hurt by inflation thanks to his tax-and-spend policies.

At the end of another disaterous speech, Biden just sat looking completely dazed and confused as his handlers force the press out of the room.

But not to worry all is good….following his annual physical his Doctor confirmd that Biden is ‘fit for duty’ and the White House say he does not need a cognitive test.

TGP reports: Biden is completely shot.

81-year-old Biden struggled to read his giant teleprompter and slurred his words.

Watch:

“I’m supposed to leave for a meeting with, uhhh— meeting with the…” Biden said as he lost his train of thought.

“My staff will tell me when the drop dead hour occurs,” Biden said looking around lost.

WATCH:

This was his only public event for the day after spending three days at Camp David and he barely made it through.

After wrapping up his remarks, Biden looked around dazed and confused: “I better not start the questions. I’ll get in trouble.”

Why does Biden always say this?

WATCH:

Yeah right!!!

