‘Conspiracy Theory’ No More: FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The FBI is conducting a criminal probe into the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after the cargo ship Dali crashed into it, according an a bureau spokesperson.

Remember when the mainstream media claimed you had to be a “conspiracy theorist” to believe their was foul play involved in the bridge collapse? It looks like we can chalk this one up as another win for the “crazy” conspiracy theorists.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to an FBI spokesperson, federal agents boarded the cargo ship to conduct court-authorized law enforcement activity regarding the crash.

ABC report: The spokesperson said there was no other public information available and the bureau would have no further comment.

The bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in the early morning of March 26, after the massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon.

Safety investigators have recovered the ship’s “black box” recorder, which provides data on its position, speed, heading, radar, and bridge audio and radio communications, as well as alarms.

Remember, they tried telling us the first plane on 9/11 was an "accident" too. Do you think the Baltimore Key Bridge attack was an accident? pic.twitter.com/w9bQPEpB3M — TPV Baxter (@TPVBaxter) March 27, 2024

The city of Baltimore said on Monday it hired two law firms — DiCello Levitt and Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Trial Lawyers — as it considered litigation against the owner, charterer and operator of the ship.

The registered owner of the Singapore-flagged ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, Synergy Marine Group managed the ship and Maersk chartered the vessel.

The head of the US National Transportation Safety Board separately told Congress last week that its investigators had interviewed key cargo ship personnel as part of its probe.

Years to rebuild

Work to clear the wreckage and restore traffic through the Baltimore port’s shipping channel continues.

Replacing the bridge will likely take years, but authorities have opened two temporary channels to allow some shallow-draft vessels to move around the stricken container vessel.

The US Army Corps of Engineers said two weeks ago that it expected to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April.