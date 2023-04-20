Coroner Rules AstraZeneca Jab Should Be Added To Death Certificate Of Previously ‘Fit & Healthy’ 32 Yr Old

A coroner has ruled that the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine should be added to the death certificate of a ‘fit and healthy’ NHS doctor who died ten days after receiving his first shot.

Dr Stephen Wright, 32, who worked as a clinical psychologist in south-east London, suffered a blood clot to the brain after having his first dose of the jab in January 2021.

The inquest into Dr Wright’s death comes after the widower of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw, who also died from covid vaccine complications, launched legal action against AstraZeneca with others whose ‘relatives died or suffered injuries related to the jab’.

The Mail Online reports: Senior coroner Andrew Harris today described the case as ‘very unusual and deeply tragic’. A small group of people, Dr Wright included, have had a severe reaction to the jab and health authorities are investigating, the inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court heard.

There have been at least 75 confirmed deaths relating to Covid jabs recorded in the UK. The frontline worker is one of the latest to have ‘vaccine-induced thrombosis’ ruled as his cause of death.

Dr Wright suffered from a combination of a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain and ‘vaccine-induced thrombosis’.

He was taken to Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington and moved to King’s College Hospital as his condition rapidly worsened but the nature of the bleed meant he was unfit for surgery.

Regarding the official documents detailing Dr Wright’s death, Mr Harris said ‘it is very important to record as fact that it is the AstraZeneca vaccine – but that is different from blaming AstraZeneca’.

He said: ‘Dr Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 16, 2021, awoke with a headache on January 25 and later developed left arm numbness.

‘He attended an A&E department just after midnight where was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus thrombosis.

‘He was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6.39am but, due to the extent of the bleed and very low platelets, was unfit for surgery.’

Work is under way to try and understand why severe reactions the jabs can happen, the inquest was told.

Mr Harris said: ‘My understanding is that this condition is rare. Causes are being examined by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

‘It seems to me that there is not an action one can take at the moment.

‘It is being looked at and there are reports being given to the Government from the MHRA and there is advice on the matter.’

Medical experts told the court nothing could be done to save Dr Wright as his condition quickly worsened.