Dalai Lama Apologizes for Sexually Assaulting 10 Year Old Boy

The Dalai Lama has apologized following public outcry over his sexual assault of a 10 year old Indian boy earlier this week.

The spiritual leader was caught on camera asking the young kid to “suck” his tongue as he kissed the boy on the lips.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

His office released a statement on Monday after footage of the disturbing assault went viral on social media.

Usasupreme.com reports: The statement said he “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” according to CNN.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement read, also saying he “regrets” the interaction.

The leader of Tibetan Buddhism, Tenzin Gyatso, was hosting students and members of the foundation at his temple in Dharamshala, India, where he lives in exile.

In the video, the boy approaches the microphone and asks, “Can I hug you?”

The 87-year-old says “OK, come” and invites him on stage.

The Dalai Lama motions to his cheek and says “first here” and the boy gives him a hug and kiss.

He holds the boy’s arm and turns to him, saying “then I think fine here also” as he points to his lips.

The spiritual leader then grabs the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth as the audience laughs.

“And suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama tells the boy, sticking out his tongue.

They press their foreheads together and the boy briefly pokes out his tongue before backing away, as the Dalai Lama gives him a playful slap on the chest and laughs.

Video below:

This sick, disturbing video of the Dalai Lama making a child suck his tongue emerged months ago, but it has only just now made waves on social media—prompting the “holy” man to issue an apology. Why wasn’t it a problem for him before it went viral?



pic.twitter.com/1nuicLi1AM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2023

What is the controversy?

The incident took place during an interaction on February 28 at an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala. According to The Guardian, around 100 school students were present at the event, which was organized at a temple.

So there is a huge issue with his apology!

Why he didn’t issue an apology until he was forced?