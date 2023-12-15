Democrat Mayor Who Organized ‘No Whites’ Christmas Party Is Married to a White Man

Fact checked
December 15, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Democrat mayor who organized no whites Christmas party exposed as being married to a white man.
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Democratic Boston Mayor who organized a ‘no whites’ Christmas party for “electeds of color” is married to a white man.

Michelle Wu’s invitation for an ‘Electeds of Color Holiday Party’ on December 13 was allegedly sent out in error by her aide, Denise DosSantos.

Modernity.news reports: “DosSantos followed up the email 15 minutes later apologizing for the invite, clarifying that it was only meant for the city’s six councilors of color. The seven white council members were not welcome,” reports the Daily Mail.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

Many responded on X by pointing out that Wu, who was elected as the city’s first female and first Asian American mayor in 2021, is married to a white man and has a child with him.

“Racist on the streets, colonized on the sheets,” joked one respondent.

DosSantos, who is a black woman, apologized for the leak becoming public, but did not apologize for organizing a racist party at which Boston’s seven white councilors would not have been welcome.

Outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker slammed Wu for engaging in “unfortunate” and “divisive” behavior.

However, black city councilor Brian Worrell defended Wu’s actions, asserting that it was an example of the Boston government representing “all kinds of specific groups.”

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Except white people of course, the only racial group against which it’s still officially permissible to discriminate against.

So much for white privilege!

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)