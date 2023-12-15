mRNA Recipients Now Experiencing Major Personality Changes, Scientists Warn

Recipients of the toxic mRNA jabs are now experiencing major personality changes that are eerily similar to the negative side-effects of having a lobotomy.

At an International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) session held earlier this month, a group of scientists discussed the matter of extreme personality changes that have occurred in people who received the mRNA Covid shots.

Dcclothesline.com reports: Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewed Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss, Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter R. Breggin about various matters concerning COVID jabs, including what they are really for, what they are doing to people and what future vaccines will look like based on the emerging mRNA (or modRNA, according to some) technological framework.

Dr. Wolf, an author and journalist, talked specifically about the post-injection breaking of people’s will and what it looks like in the current state of the world. Dr. Breggin expanded upon this by highlighting the disturbing parallels between the effects of mRNA on the human mind and lobotomization practices of old.

“Most people know lobotomy only from the movie ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ although the Covid-crisis has revealed that nothing remains too sinister or creepy for Big Pharma to design and include in products that are intended for injection into populations en mass [sic] under the label of a ‘vaccine,’” notes The Exposé.

COVID injections eat away at the brain

Not only do COVID jabs cause profound physical damage to bodily organs as we have been covering for many months now, but they also damage and destroy the tiny capillaries that exist in the brain as part of the critically important blood-brain barrier.

This barrage of destruction caused by the shots eventually leads to major personality changes in recipients, the experts discuss in the above video. In essence, COVID jabs are eating away at people’s brains in real time and turning them into lobotomized zombies.

The master plan with all this seems to be to subdue the planet under some kind of mind control as this lobotomization allows for the subsequent brainwashing of jab recipients, possibly with the help of 5G and other advanced anti-population weaponry.

Eventually, all so-called “vaccines” will bear the mark of mRNA, which means everyone will eventually be brain-destroyed and reprogrammed. These include future vaccines for measles, influenza and other infectious diseases.

Cattle used for food are also now receiving mRNA injections, which is tainting meat and dairy products with whatever those jabs contain.

Be aware that the above discussion delves much more in depth into the details of this chemical lobotomization process and how it displays in COVID jab recipients. The zombie-like aspects of the discussion hearken back to the CDC’s “zombie apocalypse” warning from years back, pre-COVID.

“People are acting unhinged,” one commenter on the content anecdotally revealed.

Another quoted scripture to back the unhinged comment:

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. 2 Timothy 3:1-7”.