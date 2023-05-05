Democrat Mega-Donor Found Guilty on Sickening Child Porn Charges Sentenced to Just 9 Months in Prison

Eliot Cutler, a wealthy Democrat mega-donor and former Carter administration official, will serve just 9 months in prison after being found guilty on a sickening array of pedophilia and child pornography charges.

The arrest warrant stated authorities found “literally thousands of videos of very young children being sexually abused.” Cutler was arrested for 83,780 files of extreme child pornography, images and videos, including men raping girls as young as four-years-old.

Cutler was arrested in March of 2022 and charged with four counts of possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of a minor under 12. With a suspended sentence, the well-connected pedophile will serve just 9 months behind bars.

Cutler pled guilty to all four counts during a hearing on Thursday.

“My behavior helped to support an industry built upon their abuse, and I hope with all my heart that they can find healing and dignity,” Cutler said in court.

He admitted to being “embarrassed, ashamed, and deeply, deeply sorry.”

PoliticalInsider reports: Eliot Cutler is considered a left-leaning Independent politically but has donated monies to numerous Democrat politicians, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

He is a wealthy environmental lawyer who worked for Democratic Senator Ed Muskie and former President Jimmy Carter.

Under the Carter administration, he served as part of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and was the top White House official for energy matters from 1977 to 1980, according to Mainebiz News.

Cutler also ran as an Independent candidate for governor of Maine in 2010 and 2014. He narrowly lost the 2010 election to Republican Paul LePage in a multi-candidate race.

A man who trafficked in child pornography was a whisker away from being the governor of Maine.

A ridiculously lenient sentence

Remarkably, considering the seriousness of the crimes, Eliot Cutler will only serve nine months in prison.

He won’t have to report to jail until June 1st.

WMTW News 8 Portland reports that the nine months represents the only portion not suspended from a four year sentence.

Additionally, they note, it does not account for any time that could be subtracted for good behavior.

Another donor to Democrat causes, Ed Buck, was found guilty last July of injecting men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, causing two deaths.

Mainstream media did everything they could to cover up the news.

Buck had given over $500,000 to Democrat politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, since 2000.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Eliot Cutler’s plea deal forbids him from possessing sexually explicit materials, grants him limited ability to be around children, and his online activities will be monitored.

He would also have to register as a sex offender for life.