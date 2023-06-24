Democrats Silent as 50% of Californians Begin Fleeing State

A whopping 50% of people living in California are preparing to leave the state due to the high taxes, high crime, and ‘woke’ politics, according to a new analysis.

The analysis reveals that the majority of Californians are deeply unhappy with the way Gov. Gavin Newsom has run the state.

Per The Messenger:

Nearly Half of All Californians Are Thinking About Leaving Although 70% of Californians enjoy living in the Golden State, about four in ten residents say they are now considering moving away, according to a new poll conducted by research firm Strategies 360. The survey, published in partnership with the Los Angeles Times and a consortium of nonprofits, showed that financial concerns played a significant role in residents’ decision to potentially move elsewhere. “Even if folks make the same income as they did even just three years ago, their sense of financial security has fallen dramatically,” Ben Winston, a political consultant for Strategies 360, told the Times. Only 28% of households earning between $50,000 and $100,000 say they can comfortably save for the future, and 17% find it difficult to keep up with bills from month to month — double the rate from a few years ago. Even those who make over $100,000 are starting to feel squeezed by inflation and a higher cost of living: Just 57% of people from high-earning households now say they feel financially comfortable, down from 77% in 2020.

Newsom is in total denial about what’s happening to his state.

The Golden State really needs new leadership.