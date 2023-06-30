Mel Gibson Releases New Video To Help Raise Awareness About Child Trafficking

Actor and Director Mel Gibson has released a new video to help bring awareness to human trafficking.

In the video Gibson states: “One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Our future is our children.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Braveheart star continues: “Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see Sound of Freedom.”

TGP reports: Sound of Freedom is a new movie that stars Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel who portrays the real-life story of former special DHS agent Tim Ballard who quit his job in order to dedicate his life to saving children around the globe from human trafficking rings.

BREAKING: Mel Gibson urges everyone to go see Sound of Freedom



We cannot be silent any more



The goal: 2 million tickets. Pay it forward. July 4th https://t.co/vET4K9poiu pic.twitter.com/XTYsAoAUB4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2023 In Cavieziel’s latest interview with CEO of Truth Social Devin Nunes, Cavieziel shared how Mel Gibson had a big role to play in the movie Sound of Freedom.



Caviezel stated, “Mel helped me and Tim immensely in the film.”



He later shared that Mel Gibson has also “saved thousands of children’s lives .”