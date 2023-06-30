Mel Gibson Releases New Video To Help Raise Awareness About Child Trafficking

Fact checked
June 30, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
Mel Gibson
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Actor and Director Mel Gibson has released a new video to help bring awareness to human trafficking.

In the video Gibson states: “One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Our future is our children.”

The Braveheart star continues: “Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see Sound of Freedom.”

TGP reports: Sound of Freedom is a new movie that stars Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel who portrays the real-life story of former special DHS agent Tim Ballard who quit his job in order to dedicate his life to saving children around the globe from human trafficking rings.

In Cavieziel’s latest interview with CEO of Truth Social Devin Nunes, Cavieziel shared how Mel Gibson had a big role to play in the movie Sound of Freedom.

Caviezel stated, “Mel helped me and Tim immensely in the film.”

He later shared that Mel Gibson has also “saved thousands of children’s lives .”
If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the trailer for the new movie Sound of Freedom below:

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)