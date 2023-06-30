Mel Gibson Releases New Video To Help Raise Awareness About Child Trafficking

Actor and Director Mel Gibson has released a new video to help bring awareness to human trafficking.
In the video Gibson states: “One of the most disturbing problems in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Our future is our children.”
The Braveheart star continues: “Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness. Go see Sound of Freedom.”
TGP reports: Sound of Freedom is a new movie that stars Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel who portrays the real-life story of former special DHS agent Tim Ballard who quit his job in order to dedicate his life to saving children around the globe from human trafficking rings.