Newt Gingrich Warns Michelle Obama Just ‘Soft Launched’ Her Presidential Campaign

The rumors in D.C. that Michelle Obama is running for president in 2024 are true, according to Newt Gingrich who said that the former First Lady has already kicked off the soft launch of her presidential campaign.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gingrich said that Democrats are divided about whether to back Biden for a second term, and warned Republicans to take the threat of a third Obama presidency very seriously.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The former First Lady’s high approval ratings with Democrats and Biden’s declining popularity make her a formidable candidate, said Gingrich. Watch:

The REAL reason Susan Rice fled Biden Administration may SHOCK you— is Michelle Obama RUNNING?! pic.twitter.com/h6X65iKEBS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2023

Michelle Obama was last seen on stage with Bruce Springsteen, playing the tambourine in front of thousands of adoring liberals. Days earlier she drew thousands of people to an event in Los Angeles with left-wing icon Oprah.

Gingrich explained that these appearances are out of character for Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama “recently had 9,000 people at an event with Oprah in Los Angeles,” Gingrich added. “I think Republicans had better pay significant attention to Michelle Obama.

“I hadn’t believed that until I saw her on stage with Bruce Springsteen, and I thought, you know, ‘this is not a person who’s hiding.’”

Michelle Obama’s potential entry into the presidential race presents a significant challenge for the current Biden administration, given the President’s declining approval ratings, and the Obamas’ overall high favorability ratings, particularly among Democrats. Additionally, Michelle Obama’s presence as a presidential contender could pose a significant threat to the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

It is evident that Michelle Obama is not to be underestimated in either scenario.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that Michelle Obama has previously stated that she has no desire to pursue a presidential bid.

In a November 2022 interview, after making it clear that “I detest” the mere question of whether or not she’s running, Obama put it bluntly: “No, I’m not going to run.”

Of course, that could all be a political smokescreen. Newt Gingrich certainly appears to think so.

And he thinks it’s high time other Republicans open up to that idea too.