Is Diddy Another Jeffrey Epstein?

One of his Miamai mansions and the LA home of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs were raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.

Combs, 54, is now facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

He has strongly denied all of the allegations against him and has not yet been formally charged

If allegations are true, Diddy’s case shows the pattern of another abusive powerful man

The Miami Herald asks if the rap mogul is another South Florida-grown Jeffrey Epstein.

“A civil lawsuit filed one month before the raid alleges Combs, better known as Diddy, his staff and executives engaged in “serious illegal activity,” including using drugs, possessing illegal firearms and providing laced alcoholic beverages to drug sex workers and minors, all for Comb’s pleasure.

If these allegations are true, Combs deserves to be compared to and treated like the late Epstein, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly — all once powerful millionaires who used their influence to take advantage of women.

Like those men, Combs cultivated an image of luxury and excess that might have been used to lure women into dangerous situations or exploitation. There were frequent parties at Combs’ Star Island home at all hours with a revolving door of strangers, a neighbor told the Herald.

Who was there willingly and who was not? Those details are shrouded in a cloud of privilege and iron gates.

The lawsuit, filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, says Combs was running a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization” — out of our backyard. He adds that Combs also groped him and forced him to engage in sexual acts. Combs settled another suit filed by singer Cassie in November that accused him of raping her.

Jones said in the lawsuit that Combs, his staff and music executives knew about — and were involved in — illicit and unwanted sexual activities in Florida, New York, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the Miami Herald reported.

In a nutshell, Combs is accused of preying on vulnerable women, and also men, and trafficking them with the help of a private jet and a Caribbean island property. Some of those involved were identified as sex workers recruited at Miami strip clubs, at Combs’ urging, Jones alleges.

This is reminiscent of the types of behavior Epstein engaged in. He also had a private jet and a Caribbean property. No one should be able to wield the type of unrestrained influence that allows for human trafficking and abuse.”