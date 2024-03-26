Witness Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Sex Trafficking Children To VIP Elite – Explosive Testimony

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ neighbor has gone on record accusing the entertainment industry icon of being a “pedophile” who trafficks “busloads of minors” to VIP elite pedophiles.
“I live right next to him,” the man told reporters from the window of a luxury vehicle. “You see all types of shit. Like big ass buses. Especially at night time, around 3am in the morning. Shit gets wild.”
The Department of Homeland Security conducted multiple raids on Combs’ two houses yesterday, including his main residence in Holmby Hills, as part of an explosive sex trafficking probe. “Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” noted FOX.
“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”
Unnamed associates of Combs’ were seen coming out of the house and were subsequently detained by authorities.
Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer told FOX that there have been serious allegations of Combs drugging very young women and the agency has been investigating crimes in multiple states.
The allegations came after reports that a private jet owned by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has left the United States, headed to a country with no US extradition treaty.
According to reports, the black Gulfstream 5 touched down in Antigua on Monday following the sex trafficking raid.
Combs’ previous remarks about President Trump can now be understood in a different light. The rapper has a history of endorsing Democrat candidates, and enjoys a personal friendship with former President Barack Obama.
Four years ago, Combs called for Trump to be “banished” from public life.
Fast forward to 2024, Trump is headed for another landslide Presidential win, while alleged “pedophile” and “sex trafficker” Diddy, who was perhaps hinting at something all along with his moniker, is at the center of a huge sex trafficking probe.
