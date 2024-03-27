British Gov’t Urged To Censor ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Kate Middleton

Tech companies are being urged to censor so-called “conspiracy theories” about Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life.

Imran Ahmed, founder of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, has urged the British government and Big Tech companies to ban users and content that spreads non-mainstream information about the Princess of Wales.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Social media companies need to be much more transparent, accountable and responsible in how they design the algorithms that promote disinformation, conspiracy theories, and nonsense over the facts,” Ahmed told The Telegraph.

“There are algorithms which advantage conspiracy theories, negative emotions and hate. They are part of the reason why we so frequently see conspiracy theories and why they’re becoming normalised.

“The net effect of it is that it makes finding the truth almost impossible on social media.”

The Telegraph reports:Mr Ahmed’s call comes amid increased public awareness of false information spreading online about the Princess of Wales.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that people spreading conspiracy theories about the princess’ safety ought to feel remorse for their actions.

“I hope that those social media trolls who have peddled such ghastly, hurtful theories will now realise what they’ve done and be absolutely ashamed of themselves,” Ms Bond told Sky News this week.

The Telegraph reviewed some social media posts that were easily available via popular social media apps used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

A search on TikTok for “princess kate” results in the search term “princess kate theory” being suggested. Upon tapping it, users are presented with a wide range of conspiracy theories.

TikTok declined to comment.

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X, formerly Twitter, posted on the site that the Princess had delivered news of her diagnosis “with her signature grace”.

“Her request for privacy, to protect her children and allow her to move forward [without endless speculation) seems like a reasonable request to respect,” said Ms Yaccarino.

A spokesman for Meta, which owns both Facebook and WhatsApp, said the company works with 80 third-party fact checking organisations.

Posts rated as false by these organisations have their reach reduced so fewer users can see them, the spokesman added.