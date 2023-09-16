‘Deranged’ Jack Smith Attempts To Gag Donald Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking Judge Tanya Chutkan for a gag order to restrict what Donald Trump would be able to say in the election interference case.
In the order released on Friday, Jack Smith claimed that Trump is “issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him.”
Smith’s ‘target’ list includes numerous names and denies Trump the ability to mention the DOJ or the FBI.
President Trump has responded to “Deranged Jack Smith’s” proposed gag order accusing him of trying to “take away my right to speak freely and openly”
TGP reports: Trump posted to Truth Social, “Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP’S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS. So, I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won’t allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?”
Later on Friday Trump commented on the gag order in remarks to the Concerned Women for America Summit in Washington, D.C.
