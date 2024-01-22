DeSantis Drops Out Of Presidential Race & Endorses Trump

Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the presidential race field and endorsed Donald Trump…….just like Vivek Ramaswamy did last week.
The Florida governor, once considered a strong contender for the party’s nomination, quit ahead of the Republican primary election in New Hampshire, where he was polling in the single digits.
On Sunday he said he did not “have a clear path to victory” and that he was endorsing Trump, “who is the clear frontrunner…”
Sky News reports: Donald Trump has described one-time Republican rival Ron DeSantis as a “really terrific person” after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president.
It was a far cry from previous comments from Mr Trump who has previously labelled him as “DeSantimonious” or “DeSanctus”.
Ending what was perhaps the most bitter rivalry of the Republicans’ 2024 campaign, Mr Trump said: “I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job.
Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, he added: “He was very gracious, and he endorsed me. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.”
