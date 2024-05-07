‘Do Not Euthanize’ Registry Launched By Pro-life Hospice Group To Protect Vulnerable Canadians

One of the only fully pro-life hospices n Canada, the Delta Hospice Society (DHS), has just launched a new Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry.

The purpose of the registry is to help “defend” vulnerable Canadian citizens from “premature death by euthanasia.”otherwise

The groups executive director said Canadians can now visit their website and sign up to the registry in order to safeguard against this national disgrace called “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) which is “a predatory regime against the Canadian people.”

Angelina Ireland, executive director of the DHS, told LifeSiteNews that the new DNE National Registry is live as of May 1, 2024, with the goal being to have everyone who has already signed, or will sign, a DNE, added to the registry.

“Over the last couple of years, we have given out thousands of our Do Not Euthanize Advance Directives across Canada. We are making the wishes of our people known and putting them into legally binding, provincially specific advance directives,” Ireland said to LifeSiteNews.

“Our DNEs put into writing that our people have no interest in being executed by the state via ‘MAiD,’ we want healthcare – we will not be euthanized!”

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that starting May 1, 2024, the option to join the National Registry and obtain a wallet-sized card will be available to order on the DHS’s website, www.deltahospicesociety.org.

“People just need to advise us that they have a signed DNE, and we will send them a customized, wallet-size card with their name and their National Registry number. If they don’t have a DNE yet, they can order both at once,” said Ireland.

“During a medical emergency, if people are not able to communicate their wishes, their DNE card will speak for their lives.”

Ireland said healthcare professionals can call the DHS at their main number, which is listed on the card, “and we will tell them, Do not Euthanize, our people require healthcare!”

“We will keep this precious, unique DNE Registry of people who stand to defend their lives from premature death by euthanasia, safely within our secure national database,” said Ireland.