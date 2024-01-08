Documents Claim Epstein Filmed ‘Sex Tapes’ of Clinton, Prince Andrew & Richard Branson

January 8, 2024
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has claimed that sex tapes were taken of the Duke of York, former US president Bill Clinton and billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.

Sarah Ransome said that Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson were filmed by the pedophile financier.

Apparently the sex tape of Bill Clinton also clearly identifies hs face…

Sky news reports: A firm representing Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, highlighted the allegations to demonstrate Ms Ransome “manifestly lacks credibility”.

Ms Ransome gave a victim impact statement ahead of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell being sentenced for sex-trafficking.

Andrew has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

On behalf of Sir Richard, a Virgin Group spokeswoman said: “In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes.

“We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.”

Mr Clinton’s representatives have not commented after being approached by Sky News.

