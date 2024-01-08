Katt Williams Admits Hollywood Is Run By Pedophiles: ‘They Are ALL Child Rapists’

The Hollywood industry is controlled by evil pedophiles according to entertainer Katt Williams, who said that 2024 is the year that A-list Hollywood stars and executives will be exposed to the mainstream.

Pedophilia is running rampant in Hollywood, according to Williams, and the elite who control the media and entertainment industries are practicing Satanic rituals that date back to at least Babylonian times.

According to Williams, he has spent the last 30 years in the entertainment industry “collecting information, knowledge, and… secrets” about the cabal of Satan-worshippers who control the entertainment industry and influence the popular culture.

“Because, in 30 years, I’ve done nothing but collect information, knowledge, and your secrets,” Williams said. “So, if you and a man was in a corner doing something you wasn’t supposed to be doing … somebody come to tell me.”

“I gather that. I value that. I’ll pay for that. Come tell me. I know so many things I shouldn’t know, and they all know it.”

According to Williams, the pedophiles who control Hollywood also worship Satan and they are “catching hell in 2024.”

“Race is not where the line is drawn,” Williams said. “It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big-dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of ’em.

“It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is … all lies will be exposed. That’s all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way … the truth is the light,” he added.

Katt Williams was referring to the recent lawsuits filed against Diddy, claiming abuse and sexual assault.

Williams is the latest in a long line of celebrities to reveal the truth about the Hollywood entertainment system.

Actor Tyrese Gibson last year warned that Tinseltown is “overflowing with Satanic pedophiles.” Corey Feldman has been warning parents of young children not to let them anywhere near Hollywood agents or they will encounter the same ritual sexual abuse he experienced as a child star.

Indeed, the list of child stars who later accused Hollywood executives of abuse is longer than a list of Disney’s recent woke flops. Ricky Garcia said he was used a a sexual plaything by Hollywood pedophiles. Kirstey Alley, before she died, also blew the whistle on Hollywood’s vice.

And now footage has emerged of the original child star, Shirley Temple, making the same kind of statements, proving Hollywood has always been a viper’s nest of pederasts and perverts.