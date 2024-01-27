DOJ Accuses Andrew Cuomo of Sexually Assaulting 13 Young Women

The Justice Department (DOJ) has accused former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of violently sexually assaulting at least 13 young women.

According to NY AG Letitia James, Cuomo criminally broke both state and federal law when he sexually assaulted 13 state employees.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: James said Cuomo harassed current and former state employees and created a hostile work environment.

The 165-page report said Cuomo created a toxic work environment ‘rife with fear and intimidation, and helped enable harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.’

Cuomo was forced out in 2021 after Letitia James released her report.

The Justice Department on Friday concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 13 women.

ABC News reported: