Liz Cheney Begs Nikki Haley To ‘Stay in the Race’ To Help Deep State ‘Defeat Trump’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney has begged Nikki Haley to “stay in the race” to help the Deep State defeat Trump and ensure he never sets foot in the White House.

During an appearance on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Cheney urged Haley to stay in the GOP presidential primary to screw Trump’s chances of winning.

“Yeah, look, I mean, I hope she stays in the race as long as she has to,” Cheney declared. “I think certainly, you know, through Super Tuesday. You had something like, you know, over 35%, I believe, of the Republicans coming out of the voting in New Hampshire that said they would never vote for Donald Trump.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “But ultimately, this is going to be about being able to win independents in a general election,” Cheney went on. “Surely Nikki Haley fares much better than Donald Trump does.”

An Associated Press Votecast survey was conducted among 1,989 Republican primary voters from Iowa and New Hampshire amid their respective caucuses and primary, along with 915 Democratic primary voters. The poll found that roughly two-thirds of self-identified independent voters did not support Trump.

Cheney has long opposed Trump, citing his alleged “attempt to seize power” on Jan. 6, 2021, and saying he presents an existential threat.

“We need to make sure that we’re challenging him and working to defeat him at every step of the way, and right now, Nikki Haley is in this fight, and I think she ought to stay in it,” Cheney added.

Haley made it clear in her speech after losing the New Hampshire primary that she planned to push forward.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation — it is not last in the nation,” Haley said. “This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. The next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”