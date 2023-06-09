DOJ Announce Trump Indictment Same Day Document Is Released That Shows Biden Took $5 Million Bribe From Ukraine

On the very same day that a document is released that shows Joe Biden taking $5 million bribe from Ukraine – his DOJ announce Trump’s Federal Indictment on junk charges

On Thursday the House Oversight were finally allowed by Biden’s FBI to view an “unclassified” document proving that Joe Biden was taking bribes from Ukraine for political favors when he was vice president.

TGP reports: This is the most egregious criminal accusation against any sitting president.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday emerged from the SCIF and revealed explosive information about the Biden bribery document.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017. Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. According to MTG, the bribery allegations appear to involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

MTG said, “Back in 2015, 2016, Burisma was looking to buy a US-based oil and gas company and this came from being advised by Hunter Biden and his partners.”

She continued, “This was around the time that Joe Biden had said the Ukrainian prosecutor [Viktor] Shokin was corrupt. They hired Hunter on the board to make the problems go away. Hunter advised that they could raise more money if they bought a US company…”

“He [Burisma owner] paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden and it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma,” MTG said.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

The FBI has never investigated the Biden Crime Family Crimes. They have never investigated the hundreds of crimes in the

The Regime Strikes Back!

Just four hours later President Trump announced he had been indicted on junk charges by a politicized Special Counsel.

According to FOX news: Donald Trump’s top allies in Congress are linking his indictment on Thursday night to a bid to take attention away from an FBI document the includes allegations President Biden was guilty of taking a bribe while vice president.

“The SAME DAY [House Oversight Committee] is shown a document by the FBI showing evidence that Biden and his son were each paid $5 million dollars by a foreign national the DOJ indicts Trump. Coincidental? I think not,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik went so far as to accuse Democrats of meddling in the 2024 election. “The exact same day that the FBI is forced to turn over to Congress absolutely damning and credible allegations regarding Joe Biden’s illegal, egregious, and treasonous corruption, Joe Biden weaponizes his Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump,” she said.

“The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump. The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden,” Stefanik said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.