Police Dashcam Captures ‘10-Foot Tall Alien’ in Las Vegas Backyard

Las Vegas police have released bombshell bodycam footage of an alleged 10-foot alien captured in a resident’s backyard.

According to reports, police were dispatched to a family home after they had called 911 reporting that they saw creatures in their backyard soon after the cops witnessed a light falling from the sky.

Infowars.com reports: According to 8 News Now, sources claimed multiple agencies believe something landed or crashed in the area where the family lives.

In 911 audio, a young man can be heard telling police a pair of “very large” creatures standing between eight to ten feet tall were in his backyard and that he wasn’t joking, adding, “We’re terrified.”

“They look like aliens to us. They have big eyes, like I can’t explain it. And a big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re one hundred percent not human,” he told the dispatcher.

Minutes before the 911 call, a Las Vegas Metro Police officer captured a green light falling from the sky on his body camera.

The officer who ended up being sent to investigate the call about aliens in the backyard said he was nervous upon arriving and asked the family if they’d seen anything fall from the sky before witnessing the creatures.

A man in the family pointed to neighbors and claimed they told them they’d seen a big thing with lights fall down near their backyard.

In a recent video, one of the family members decided to go into details about his account.

The family member played a home security camera that reportedly captured the moment the object fell from the sky where a bright flash can be seen as a whistle and boom are heard.

Next, the young man described the moment his brother told him to look behind the tractor in their backyard and he saw “a tall, skinny, lengthy creature” with a “grey-greenish color.”

When he looked the creature in its eyes, the young man’s body froze as if he had sleep paralysis until he was able to run into the home.

The alien allegedly had “weird looking feet and a big face and eyes and a big mouth,” and the young man “could hear his loud deep breathing and see his stomach moving.”

While the family waited for the police to arrive, they could reportedly hear footsteps in the backyard and hear whispering outside before they started hearing footsteps on their roof.

After the police left, the young man said his family went inside and began praying when they heard a loud “human-like scream” in their backyard.

The police footage has gone viral online with people across the U.S. speculating about what could have fallen from the sky and what the family may have seen in the backyard.