Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has once again been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, this time for facilitating the Abraham Accords treaty in the Middle East.

New York rep Claudia Tenney, announced in a statement that she decided to nominate the former US president for his role in the Abraham Accords treaty which formally normalised relations between Israel and two Arab states, namely, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Breitbart reports: In the weeks that followed, other Arab and Muslim states joined the agreement, including Sudan, Morocco, and Kosovo.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

The Nobel Peace Prize previously acknowledged the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in 1978 as well as the Oslo Accords in 1994.

However, there has been no recognition for Trump’s role in brokering an agreement between Israel and four of its Arab neighbors aimed at normalizing diplomatic and economic relations between the nations, Tenney noted.