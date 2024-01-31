Massive Fire Engulfs Chicken Farm In Texas

A massive blaze erupted at Feather Crest Farms in Bryan, Texas on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion prior to the outbreak of the fire, suggesting a possible cause, although this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

The fire prompted a massive response from multiple fire departments.

The cause of the blaze had not been confirmed, local authorities said during a news conference on Monday evening. Officials have not said if any animals were hurt or killed.

TGP reports: At approximately 6:30 p.m., Bryan Texas Utilities announced that, in order to ensure the safety of firefighters responding to the fire, system operators would be temporarily disconnecting service for approximately 140 customers.

Crews have isolated the services near the fire and restored all unaffected customers. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) January 30, 2024

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the public to avoid the area to ensure emergency vehicles have unimpeded access. The size and intensity of the fire have made it a challenging task for the firefighters, who are working tirelessly to contain the flames.

WATCH: