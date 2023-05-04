Dr. McCullough: “mRNA Technology Has Just Entered A Whole New, Much Darker Phase”

Dr. Peter McCullough, an American cardiologist who has been an outspoken critic of the Covid jabs, claims that the nation’s food supply can be manipulated by public health agencies to influence population outcomes.

McCullough says he has uncovered an alarming scientific study coming from the Chinese researchers Quan Zhang et al. titled: “An oral vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 RBD mRNA-bovine milk-derived exosomes induces a neutralizing antibody response in vivo.”

He claims that his observations have lead him to conclude that mRNA technology has just entered a whole new, much darker phase of development…and says that the Chinese have just taken the first of what will probably be many more dangerous steps for the world.

TGP reports: As someone who treated myocarditis patients on the frontlines, Dr. McCullough’s warnings about this should be listened to carefully:

“Children could be targeted with easily administered oral vaccine dosing or potentially get mRNA through milk at school lunches and other unsupervised meals. For those who have taken one of the COVID-19 vaccines, having milk vaccines as an EUA offering would allow even more loading of the body with synthetic mRNA which has been proven resistant to ribonucleases and may reside permanently in the human body… mRNA technology has just entered a whole new, much darker phase of development. Expect more research on, and resistance to, mRNA in our food supply. The Chinese have just taken the first of what will probably be many more dangerous steps for the world.”

Indeed, many more reports have surfaced recently of farmers in the USA and EU using mRNA-based vaccines on their livestock to “help protect against disease.”

Thankfully, you can protect yourself regardless of where the mRNA originates. According to Dr. McCullough, the best-known defense against mRNA-carrying spike proteins is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”