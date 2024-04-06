Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Won’t Make Mistake of Endorsing Biden Again

April 6, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has admitted he regrets endorsing Biden for president in 2020 and he won’t make the same mistake again.

During an interview with Fox News this week, The Rock said he is not happy with the current state of the US and cannot in good conscience encourage anybody to vote for Biden again.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well that answer’s no,” he said. “Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that, I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better.”

But he’s not optimistic about the Biden administration getting the job done.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he told Will Cain on Fox and Friends. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that.”

“My goal is to bring this country together,” he added.

“I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

During the 2020 election campaign, Johnson hosted a video with a socially-distanced Biden and Harris in which the actor enthusiastically pledged his support for Democrat ticket and encouraged his fans to do the same.

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
