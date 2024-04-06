World-Leading Data Analyst Links Global Turbo Cancer Explosion to mRNA Vaccines

In the latest bombshell revelation to shake the medical establishment, renowned data analyst Edward Dowd has sounded the alarm, exposing a clear and present link between the alarming surge in global turbo cancer and the administration of Covid mRNA vaccines.

Appearing on Dr. Drew, Dowd dropped a truth bomb that sent shockwaves through the medical community, revealing disturbing data that points to a significant rise in cancer deaths directly correlated with the rollout of Covid-19 injections.

This groundbreaking report, authored by Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes of Phinace Technologies, lays bare a troubling trend in cancer fatalities among the elderly following the widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly within the 75 to 84 age group.

Dowd, a world-leading voice in the field of data analysis, highlighted the stark contrast between the years 2020, where no concerning signals were detected, and the subsequent years of 2021 and 2022, which saw a clear deviation indicating a troubling increase in cancer-related mortality rates.

The data presented by Dowd and his team unveils a disturbing uptick in underlying cancer deaths per 100,000 individuals, defying the downward trend observed from 2010 to 2019. In 2020, there was a slight decrease, with underlying cancer deaths at approximately 1,021 deaths per 100,000 people.

However, this trend sharply reversed in the following years, with figures rising to 1,049 per 100,000 in 2021 and a further increase to 1,091 per 100,000 in 2022—a 6.85% surge compared to 2020.

These numbers are particularly alarming as they mark a radical departure from the previous trend of declining cancer death rates.

Moreover, the total number of underlying cancer deaths has also skyrocketed, exceeding projected figures and surpassing expectations. As Dowd pointed out, the observed 176,784 underlying cancer deaths in 2022 far exceeded what was anticipated, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Multiple-cause cancer deaths in 2022 similarly exceeded the trends observed from 2010 to 2019 by a staggering 16%, indicating a sharp and troubling increase in fatalities attributed to cancer alongside other contributing factors.

While multiple-cause cancer death rates experienced a spike in 2020, with COVID-19 serving as a significant contributing factor, the situation worsened in subsequent years, culminating in a dire scenario by 2022.

Dowd emphasized that the pull-forward effect, which should have resulted in a decrease in cancer death rates in 2021 and 2022 due to excess deaths in 2020, failed to materialize. Instead, the data revealed a disturbing reality of increased mortality rates, contradicting expectations and sending shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities.

The numbers do not lie, and Dowd’s revelations paint a grim picture of the consequences of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

With millions of excess cancer deaths recorded worldwide, particularly among the elderly population, urgent questions demand answers, and accountability must be sought.

As the establishment and mainstream media continue to cover up this mounting crisis, The People’s Voice remains committed to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible to account.