Elon Musk: ‘Everybody Buy a Gun – Armed Citizens Cannot Be Enslaved by the Elites’

Elon Musk has urged the American public to arm themselves in order to fight against the corrupt ruling classes who want to enslave them.

Over the weekend Musk shared his thoughts on why an armed population is vital in protecting democracy:

“As tragic as the mass shootings are, armed citizens are essential to the defense of democracy.”

Musk’s comment was in response to an X user named “End Wokeness,” who stated, “The past 3+ years have been one long infomercial for the 2nd amendment.”

As tragic as the mass-shootings are, armed citizens are essential to the defense of democracy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2023

Zerohedge.com reports: End Wokeness listed a series of events, including Covid lockdowns and lawless metro areas, as some of the reasons why law-abiding Americans panic-bought guns in recent years.

According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which serves as a proxy for gun sales, because there is no national database tracking firearm purchases, gun demand surged during the early days of Covid. It continued erupting as Black Lives Matter protests/riots sparked concern for safety among millions of Americans. Gun demand has since plunged since panic buying was merely a bubble.

Musk’s pro-2A comments might spark anger among anti-gunners at Everytown and Giffords. Also, the White House’s ‘Gun Czar‘ Vice President Kamala Harris might not be thrilled with the billionaire.

Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal pic.twitter.com/OkNnjWid0r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2023

However, tens of millions of Americans will ignore Democrats’ cries to ban guns as their disastrous policies in metro areas and the southern border have transformed parts of the country into lawless hellholes.

Chicago last night 👇 pic.twitter.com/U0SOUbkUbQ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 15, 2023

“It’s encouraging to see Elon Musk and many others finally understanding what a gift our Founding Fathers gave us with the Second Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms empowers individuals to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from tyranny,” said Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs of Gun Owners of America.

The Second Amendment empowers individuals to defend themselves rather than be soft targets from criminals like mass public murderers.



You are your own first responder! https://t.co/AV5giBmkjE — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) October 15, 2023

Additionally, many people got a wake-up call after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of unarmed Israelis last week. We penned this note, “Israel Shows Why Americans Have Right To “Weapons Of War” For Self-Defense.”

Watch this terrifying video taken by Hamas terrorists as they enter the home of a family in a peaceful Kibbutz.

Watch how they walk around looking to slaughter and kidnapp whomever they find.

This is not a video game.

This was the reality of hundreds of families!

Hamas = ISIS! pic.twitter.com/asB1oGmvTp — Guy Ben-Betzalel (@BenBetzalel) October 15, 2023

Remember, the government ain’t going to save you when all hell breaks loose.