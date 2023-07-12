Georgia Democrat Flips to GOP: “Dems Treat Black People Like Their Mindless Slaves”

A top Georgia Democrat has jumped ship and declared that she has now defected to the Republicans because “the Democrat Party treat Black people like their mindless slaves.”

Rep. Mesha Mainor has represented District 56 in the Georgia State House as a Democrat since January 2021.

However, on Tuesday morning Mainor declared she is dumping the racist Democratic Party and switching her party registration to the GOP.

The move came after Mainor had caused outrage among her Democratic colleagues over her support for a recent school choice bill.

In a statement announcing her move, Mainor accused Democrat politicians of having “gotten away with using and abusing the black community.”

“When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me,” Mainor declared in a statement.

“They crucified me,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

“When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me.”

“They abandoned me.”

“For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community,” she added.

“For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community.”

“And what do we have to show for it?”

“I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta.”

“This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one.”

Mainor said she will continue to work across party lines in order to be most effective.

“I never hesitated to work across the aisle to deliver results for my community and the people I was elected to represent.”

“And that won’t change.”

Asked whether she believes she will face backlash from the Democratic Party over her decision, Mainor declared, “The most dangerous thing to the Democrat Party is a black person with a mind of their own.”

“So, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

In a video shared on social media, Mainor accused Democrats of turning against her for being a school choice advocate.

“I support school choice, parent rights, and opportunities for children to thrive, especially those that are marginalized and tend to fail in school,” Mainor said back in May.

“The Democrats at the [Georgia State] Capitol took a hard position and demanded every Democrat vote against children and for the teachers union.”

“I voted yes for parents and yes for children not failing schools.”

Mainor justified her position by noting that many schools in her district have 3% reading proficiency rates and that large numbers of children can’t do simple math.

“I have a few colleagues upset with me to the point where they are giving away $1,000 checks to anyone that will run against me.”

“I’m not apologizing because my colleagues don’t like how I vote.”

Mainor explained at the time that parents are upset that some politicians “put the teachers union and donors ahead of their constituents.”

Mainor’s speech angered Democrats when she accused her colleagues of being upset that she stood up for her principles.

“It’s ironic. I’ll say every election year, I hear ‘Black Lives Matter.’ But do they?”

“I see every other minority being prioritized except black children living in poverty that can’t read.”

“We’ll send $1,000,000 to the border for immigrant services but black communities, not even a shout-out.

“I’m sorry, I don’t agree with this,” she continued.

“I’m not backing down and I’m actually just getting started.”

Slaynews.com reports: Earlier this year, amid criticism from her Democrat counterparts in the state legislature, Mainor supported a school choice bill that would have expanded opportunities for students who attend Georgia’s lowest-rated schools.

Georgia Senate Bill 233 would have created $6,500 vouchers for students at schools performing in the bottom 25% of the state.

The money would help pay for private school tuition and homeschooling expenses if they were inclined.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pushed for it, and it appeared to have the votes to pass under the Republican-controlled Golden Dome, until 16 House Republicans voted it down.