Biden Reveals Sensitive US Military Information On Live TV

The US President has come under fire after making another ‘gaffe’ in which he revealed sensitive military information during a recent live TV interview

Joe Biden’s slip was in regard to the United States’ munitions status.

During the interview, Biden just happened to say that the US was running low on military ammunition.

When a reporter asked Biden why he was sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, he replied:

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition… the 155-millimeter weapons”

He continued: “This is a war relating to munitions. And [Ukraine] is running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to not permanently, but to allow for in this transition period where we had more 155 weapons… these shells for Ukrainians to provide them with something as a very low DUD rate”

WATCH:

"It took me a while to be convinced to do it," President Biden tells @FareedZakaria about his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as its ammunition supply runs low. pic.twitter.com/eQNyYSHn1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2023 TGP reports: This is not the first time Joe Biden revealed this military secret.



Biden answered a reporter at the White House on why sending cluster bombs to Ukraine last week.

“We ran out of ammunition,” said Biden.

On the question why cluster bombs for Ukraine now, the President answers:

"We ran out of ammunition"

😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jx2Hs6RelP — Richard (@ricwe123) July 9, 2023 Army veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette joined FOX & Friends First, calling Biden’s latest gaffe “embarrassing and humiliating.”



While speaking on FOX & Friends First, Bequette drew attention to the severe consequences such an indiscretion would have had for ordinary soldiers.



“I have to laugh because as an army officer, former army officer myself, if me or one of my soldiers were to tweet or give some kind of a media interview where we revealed such crucial information to the public, we would be censured, maybe even imprisoned,” he said.

In stark contrast, the Commander-in-Chief himself seemed to be blithely broadcasting sensitive military information. This, according to Bequette, is not only embarrassing but could also have severe implications for national security.

“Our Commander-in-Chief is just blurting out this tactical and strategic information for everyone to hear. It’s embarrassing and humiliating. It’s part of the reason I believe that the Democrats are going to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket in 2024,” said Bequette.

“And he really is just this doddering old commander-in-chief… It really has dire implications for national security. I mean, here he is just telling everyone, telling the world that we are currently low on 155 ammunition, which is the largest and most important artillery munition that we use in the modern military,” Bequette added.

WATCH: