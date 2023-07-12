RFK Jr: CIA Orchestrated COVID Lab Leak as Part of WEF’s Depopulation Agenda

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has accused the CIA of orchestrating the COVID-19 lab leak in Wuhan as part of the WEF’s depopulation agenda for humanity.

According to Kennedy Jr., “the CIA was involved” in the gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology that subsequently caused the pandemic.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

RFK Jr. made the explosive allegations during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Kennedy warned that the Biden administration is not interested in punishing China for covering up the lab leak because it would expose the National Institutes of Health-funded bioweapons programs.

“The CIA was involved certainly in this research,” Kennedy said.

“They were funding it through USAID.”

“And NIH, I think, in the end, gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab.”

“But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million.”

“The Pentagon also gave a lot of money.”

RFK Jr. touches on vaccines and CIA assassinations in interview with Jesse Watters.



READ: https://t.co/IvxNQvjut9 pic.twitter.com/wbBEeA7vsq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 11, 2023

RFK Jr. also spoke out against Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he said should be arrested for committing ‘crimes against humanity.’

“He caused a lot of injury,” Kennedy declared.

“I think that he particularly by withholding early treatment from Americans we racked up the highest death count in the world.”

“We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population but we had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy.”

“There were countries that did the opposite of what we did that provided Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, other early treatments to their population, and had 1/200th of our death rate,” Kennedy added.

RFK Jr. also said that he believes vaccines cause severe health problems and should be avoided at all costs.

“I do believe that autism comes from vaccines,” he declared.

“But I think most of the things people believe about my opinions about vaccines are wrong.”

“I, you know, all I have said about vaccines is we should have good science.”

“We should have the same kind of testing, placebo-controlled trials that we have for every other medication,” he said.

“Vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing placebo-controlled trials.”

“There’s no way that anybody can tell the risk profile of those products or even the relative benefits of those products before they’re mandated, and we should have that kind of testing.”