Iranian Media Claims US Troops Involved In Gaza Offensive

Five thousand US troops have taken part in the invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Iranian state-run media outlet Tasnim news agency

The Pentagon has already admitted to deploying additional military assets into the Middle East to help Israel amid the conflict with Hamas and tensions with Iran.

SHTF reports: According to the news agency’s security sources, Israel’s assault on Gaza involved three divisions and several brigades and was also underpinned by 5,000 US military personnel. The outlet, however, did not provide any details about which troops took part in the offensive or what functions they performed.

The Pentagon has recently announced plans to significantly reinforce its military presence in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and tensions with Iran, reported RT.

Tasnim said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attempted to enter the enclave from several areas in the north, west, and southwest “to split the Gaza Strip into two or three sections and cut off the connection among the Palestinian resistance forces before launching the next stage of the war.” The agency did not specify what results the Israeli military had achieved so far. –RT

Last week, The Pentagon also said it had ordered more than 2,000 additional troops to prepare to deploy in support of Israel in its conflict with Hamas. On Thursday, it added that it would deploy 900 soldiers to the Middle East. U.S. officials, however, insisted, that none of the troops would go to Israel, and are rather “intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster US force protection capabilities.”

But we all know that the ruling classes lie and the U.S. is no exception. War will expand, especially because Iran knows the U.S. is heavily involved.

This war is only three weeks old, and already the rhetoric is ramping up far faster than that of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Part of the is the U.S.’s obvious and direct involvement in this one, as opposed to just sending “military aid” to Ukraine.

The decision to send troops as reinforcements also came as the U.S. conducted airstrikes on two facilities in eastern Syria allegedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.