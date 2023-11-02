Infant Mortality Rate Rises In US For First Time In 20 Years

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted that America’s infant mortality rate rose in 2022 for the first time in twenty years
They claim that it rose by 3%.
Marie Thoma, an infant mortality researcher from the University of Maryland told CBS News, “It’s definitely concerning, given that it’s going in the opposite direction from what it has been.”
Dr. Eric Eichenwald, a Philadelphia-based neonatologist, called the new data “disturbing,” adding that experts can only speculate as to why a statistic that generally has been falling for decades rose sharply in 2022.
Now, what could possibly be causing this?
InfoWars reports: The demographics seeing the largest increase in infant mortality rates were white Americans, Native Americans, all males and babies born at 37 weeks or earlier.
Considering whites and Native Americans received the experimental Covid-19 vaccines at much higher rates than black or Hispanic Americans, the jab may have played a role in this disturbing trend.
Of course, doctors and other medical professionals tried sounding the alarm about potential links between Covid shots and maternal and infant health during the height of the pandemic but were largely silenced by Big Tech censors and mainstream media information gatekeepers.
The clot shots have also been given to many American infants at their 6-month doctor visits, which is relevant as infant mortality is measured by how many babies die before they reach their first birthday.
The United States is one of the only countries in the world that approved the experimental technology to be injected into children at such a young age.
In fact, the CDC posted on social media urging breastfeeding mothers to vaccinate themselves and their infants with the Covid shots.
The CDC’s post on X was shockingly issued the same day the agency released the data admitting the tragic increase in infant mortality rates.
