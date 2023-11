Nancy Pelosi Subpoenaed In Criminal Case Related To Alleged Paul Pelosi Attack

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) informed the House of Representatives on Wednesday that she has been served a subpoena “to produce documents in a criminal case” in California.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News the subpoena is related to the case of Paul Pelosi’s alleged home invasion attacker.

Pelosi’s statement regarding the subpoena was read by the House Clerk, which is standard procuedue when a member is issued a subpoena related to a civil or criminal matter.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California,” Pelosi’s statement read.

“After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical,” it added.

Pelosi’s office declined to comment on an ongoing legal matter, but a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital the subpoena was related to the upcoming trial of Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant in a violent home invasion last year.

The man who allegedly attacked him, David DePape, is set to go on trial next week.